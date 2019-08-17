Redmile Group Has Raised Position in Epizyme (EPZM) by $12.68 Million; Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Share Price Rose While Capital Innovations Has Decreased Stake by $2.03 Million

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 7.69 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.33 million, up from 6.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 6.94% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 423,151 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 22,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 7,830 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $92.48. About 880,282 shares traded or 12.20% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,450 shares to 86,740 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 5,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $927.08 million for 17.92 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Management Communications Limited Liability Com holds 6.88 million shares or 4.42% of its portfolio. Vanguard holds 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 5.45M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 103,466 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0% or 130,300 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 40,022 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0% or 14,500 shares in its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.02% or 40,483 shares. Principal stated it has 10,934 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 4,800 shares. D E Shaw And Com accumulated 0% or 161,611 shares. 75,000 are owned by Weiss Multi. Metropolitan Life Insur Company holds 3,472 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 5.49M shares to 10.97 million shares, valued at $267.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 24,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).