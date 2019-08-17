Redmile Group Has Raised By $650,000 Its Atricure (ATRC) Position; Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Shorts Down By 15.97%

Redmile Group Llc increased Atricure Inc (ATRC) stake by 8.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc acquired 25,000 shares as Atricure Inc (ATRC)’s stock rose 8.42%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 325,000 shares with $8.71M value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Atricure Inc now has $1.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 149,342 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c

Veeva Systems Inc Class A (NYSE:VEEV) had a decrease of 15.97% in short interest. VEEV’s SI was 3.77M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.97% from 4.48 million shares previously. With 1.42 million avg volume, 3 days are for Veeva Systems Inc Class A (NYSE:VEEV)’s short sellers to cover VEEV’s short positions. The SI to Veeva Systems Inc Class A’s float is 3.04%. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $160.34. About 687,612 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific

Among 13 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Veeva Systems has $19200 highest and $10300 lowest target. $145.36’s average target is -9.34% below currents $160.34 stock price. Veeva Systems had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of VEEV in report on Thursday, May 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, May 30. SunTrust maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Wednesday, February 27. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 22. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 10 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, May 30 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold Veeva Systems Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% stake. Covington Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 100 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 566,771 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp stated it has 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 13,802 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. Texas-based Usca Ria Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cibc Inc holds 0.02% or 33,729 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.65% or 20,355 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.27% stake. 605,422 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mgmt Inc. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 16,071 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 368,850 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Twin Tree Lp reported 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 More Cloud Stocks With Plenty of Potential – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.61 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 97.18 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Inv Partners Lc owns 10,101 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2,242 shares. Retail Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 146,869 shares. Perkins Mgmt Inc reported 65,750 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 7,673 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 17,146 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc reported 188,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,805 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ameritas holds 0% or 2,794 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 475,542 shares.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AtriCure is Now Oversold (ATRC) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) May Be Weighed Down By Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: HD, IBM, ATRC – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AtriCure to acquire SentreHEART – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AtriCure To Acquire SentreHEART For Atrial Fib Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Redmile Group Llc decreased Si Bone Inc stake by 102,170 shares to 538,730 valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cigna Corp New stake by 273,962 shares and now owns 1,648 shares. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc was reduced too.