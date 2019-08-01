Redmile Group Has Raised Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $35.02 Million; Kohls (KSS) Holder Todd Asset Management Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 216,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 26,450 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 243,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.82% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.65. About 5.77M shares traded or 24.19% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Rev $4.21B; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q EPS 45c; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises EPS Guidance; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 87.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 745,000 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.32M, up from 854,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 14.52 million shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck's Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 3/21/2018, 10:30 AM; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo; 23/05/2018 – Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 16/04/2018 – So now embargo times may be shifting $BMY; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.56 EPS, down 11.36% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $252.77M for 7.96 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.74% EPS growth.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Education Adr (NYSE:EDU) by 51,179 shares to 283,099 shares, valued at $25.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 31,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Group N V (NYSE:ING).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 38,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Field And Main State Bank holds 8,625 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 3.29M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Company invested in 9,216 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 78,129 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.6% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Tortoise Investment Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 14 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc has 0.08% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 1.57 million shares. Alps Advisors invested in 27,792 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has 106,324 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. National Bank owns 38,298 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Hbk Invs Lp owns 0.15% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 168,919 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.16% or 39,577 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 7,276 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 0% or 7,348 shares. Murphy Mngmt has invested 0.39% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wheatland Advisors invested in 1.03% or 28,400 shares. Becker Mngmt owns 7,888 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 1.94% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 5,253 were reported by Pettyjohn Wood & White. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.71% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 105,621 were accumulated by Gp One Trading Limited Partnership. Nadler Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0.09% or 5,612 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Ltd owns 20,476 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Strategic Advsr accumulated 21,680 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 5.91M shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Corporation invested in 38,508 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 271,766 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Limited holds 0.24% or 934,023 shares in its portfolio.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 48,100 shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $94.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 24,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Si Bone Inc.