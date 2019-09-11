Redmile Group Has Lowered Its Icu Med (ICUI) Position by $9.46 Million as Shares Rose; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake Has Lifted by Arete Wealth Advisors Llc

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $162.84. About 27,062 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI)

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 41.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 21,430 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 15,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $107.92. About 596,479 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated reported 37,957 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar accumulated 170,082 shares. Kistler has invested 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreno Evelyn V owns 2.14% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 79,693 shares. Cap Advisors Lc reported 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fjarde Ap holds 420,353 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management has invested 0.58% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 18,839 shares. Stanley holds 0.27% or 12,187 shares in its portfolio. 116,856 were accumulated by Palladium Prtnrs Limited Co. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com owns 117,900 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inc has 1.1% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). New Hampshire-based Harvest Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). First Mercantile Communications holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 35,179 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.25% or 7,752 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 15,600 shares to 87,773 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 47,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,781 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic to Announce Financial Results for Its First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 132,868 shares to 496,918 shares, valued at $36.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scholar Rock Hldg Corp by 289,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 164,067 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability reported 1,875 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 2,172 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 185,567 shares. Missouri-based Comm National Bank has invested 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). 90,000 were reported by Gam Hldgs Ag. Starr International Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 918 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 110,765 shares. Barton Invest Mgmt owns 3,120 shares. Central Natl Bank & Tru owns 100 shares. 32,796 are held by Scout Investments. Qs Investors Lc accumulated 22,282 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 14,870 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $32.43 million for 26.78 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.12% negative EPS growth.