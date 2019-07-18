Redmile Group Has Lowered Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holding as Shares Rose; Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) Holder Norris Perne & French Llp Lowered Holding by $584,256

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 17,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 306,910 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44M, down from 324,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 645,100 shares traded or 136.81% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has declined 0.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.58% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 06/03/2018 – Heat Magazine: EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby opens up about Joshua Ritchie romance; 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.97M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.46M, down from 16.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 3.73 million shares traded. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 40.65% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 09/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,148 shares to 116,154 shares, valued at $22.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 2,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Australia: RBA Minutes And Rate Cut Considerations – Details Inside – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Triple-A Stocks to Buy in February – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. RBA’s profit will be $47.00M for 20.87 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.94% EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 336,800 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $90.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 61,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 insider sales for $18.91 million activity. LEFKOFF KYLE sold 35,000 shares worth $721,074. 96,712 shares were sold by Haddock Jason, worth $2.11M on Wednesday, February 6. $2.38M worth of stock was sold by Squarer Ron on Thursday, February 7. 239,626 Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares with value of $4.80 million were sold by Robbins Andrew R. 187,264 shares valued at $4.04 million were sold by Saccomano Nicholas A on Thursday, February 7. The insider COX CARRIE SMITH bought $115,998.

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Papa Johnâ€™s Auditor Swap Is Not a Good Look – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE to Buy ARRY, RHHBY, MRK, AZN Drugs Get Regulatory Nod – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARRY, NCR, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, ARRY, DECK, NSP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.