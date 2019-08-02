Redmile Group Has Lifted Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) by $19.77 Million; As Caredx (CDNA) Stock Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Trimmed by $1.55 Million Its Holding

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 72.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 3.15 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.35 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 13.87 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL EUR 4Y 3.25%-3.5%, 7Y 4.5%-4.75%; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 07/03/2018 – XENON PHARMA – CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPT. 16; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, THE FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS® IN CANADA FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE DISEASE

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 724,190 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Seadrill, and Nutanix Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teva down 5% premarket on Morgan Stanley downgrade on opioid litigation risk – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BARJO LAW INVESTOR ALERT: Barbuto & Johansson, PA Advises TUSK, TEVA, COTY and NOAH Shareholders of Class Action Lawsuits and Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMED, TEVA, FDX and RLGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Teva Announces FDA Approval of AirDuo® Digihalerâ„¢ (fluticasone propionate 113 mcg and salmeterol 14 mcg) Inhalation Powder – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 24,527 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $37.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 235,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why CareDx Stock Is Rising Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CareDx, Inc (CDNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Drives Personalized Medicine in Transplantation at CEOT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.