Redmile Group Has Lifted Ehealth (EHTH) Holding; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Valuation Declined While West Oak Capital Has Lifted by $438,933 Its Position

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $137.9. About 6.15 million shares traded or 78.88% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 131,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.21M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.73% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 1.61 million shares traded or 204.71% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares to 174,000 shares, valued at $19.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 5.49M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 33,566 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 13,510 shares. American Inc holds 16,141 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.11% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 19,644 shares. Sei Invs Company holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 15,870 shares. Fmr Ltd Co reported 1.64 million shares. Blackrock invested in 2.92 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co holds 5,891 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs owns 4,746 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street has 540,869 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Moreover, Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Comm owns 553,298 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 28,297 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

