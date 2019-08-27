Redmile Group Has Lifted By $650,000 Its Atricure (ATRC) Stake; VARONIS SYSTEMS Has 1.01 Sentiment

VARONIS SYSTEMS INC (VRNS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 79 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 78 cut down and sold their holdings in VARONIS SYSTEMS INC. The investment managers in our database now possess: 24.40 million shares, up from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding VARONIS SYSTEMS INC in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 49 Increased: 50 New Position: 29.

Redmile Group Llc increased Atricure Inc (ATRC) stake by 8.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc acquired 25,000 shares as Atricure Inc (ATRC)’s stock rose 8.42%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 325,000 shares with $8.71 million value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Atricure Inc now has $1.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 207,378 shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN

North Run Capital Lp holds 7.32% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. for 192,500 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 55,086 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 1.86% invested in the company for 122,800 shares. The Connecticut-based P.A.W. Capital Corp has invested 1.48% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 578,455 shares.

The stock decreased 2.95% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 208,169 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The company, through its software platform, allows organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate volumes of unstructured data. It currently has negative earnings. It specializes in file and email systems that store spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio and video files, emails, and text.

Among 3 analysts covering Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atricure has $39 highest and $35 lowest target. $37’s average target is 37.34% above currents $26.94 stock price. Atricure had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research upgraded AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) rating on Tuesday, April 2. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Needham.