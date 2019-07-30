Redmile Group Has Increased Its Holding in Immunogen (IMGN) by $4.36 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Havens Advisors Has Cut Its Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position by $980,000 as Market Value Were Volatile

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Immunogen Inc (IMGN) by 20.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 60.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.40M, up from 10.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Immunogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.245. About 84,624 shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 80.26% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 09/05/2018 – BioInvent: BioInvent ready to start a Phase I/IIa study of BI-1206 in combination with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma; 16/05/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Positive Findings from the FORWARD II Study of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Combination Regimens with Avastin; 04/05/2018 – IMMUNOGEN INC – ON TRACK FOR TOP-LINE RESULTS IN FORWARD l PHASE 3 TRIAL OF MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 02/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives complete response letter from the US FDA for proposed biosimilar rituximab; 26/04/2018 – IMMUNOGEN INC – FORWARD l TRIAL HAS COMPLETED FULL ENROLLOMENT; TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 26/04/2018 – IMMUNOGEN COMPLETES INTERIM ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Appoints Blaine McKee as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer; 04/05/2018 – Immunogen 1Q Loss $38.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ImmunoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMGN); 03/05/2018 – ImmunoGen, Inc

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, IDTI, HUBS, PLNT – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources owns 47,405 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 0.02% stake. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 451,055 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 0.04% or 167,973 shares. Pentwater Capital Limited Partnership invested in 1.63% or 2.63M shares. Aperio Gru Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 432,124 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 191,941 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Regions Finance holds 943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. P Schoenfeld Asset LP stated it has 6.35% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Gideon Capital Advsr Incorporated accumulated 6,476 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 1,780 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 46,020 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Incorporated has 9,800 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 6.40M shares stake.

More notable recent ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is ImmunoGen (IMGN) Down 26% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “These 2 Falling Knives Will Outperform – GuruFocus.com” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate ImmunoGen (IMGN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ImmunoGen Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/15/2019: IMGN, A, ACBI, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold IMGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 113.69 million shares or 4.72% less from 119.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 80,000 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 66,110 shares stake. The Illinois-based One Trading Lp has invested 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Parametric Assocs owns 0% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 164,434 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Moreover, Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Virtu Financial Lc reported 0% stake. Geode holds 1.86M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc invested in 0% or 261 shares. Moreover, Baxter Bros Incorporated has 0.04% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 19,585 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 77,887 shares. State Street reported 12.65M shares. Hbk Invests Lp reported 59,531 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 273,962 shares to 1,648 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 48,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04M shares, and cut its stake in Si Bone Inc.