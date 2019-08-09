Redmile Group Has Increased Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Holding by $12.08 Million; Wellington Shields & Company Has Increased Its Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) as Shares Rose

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 503,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.56 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.28 million, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 35.01% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 20.79 million shares traded or 865.23% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss $77.7M; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer in Europe; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 08/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 27,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $140.1. About 5.02M shares traded or 37.21% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM

