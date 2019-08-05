Redmile Group Has Decreased Stake in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) as Stock Value Rose; Robertson Opportunity Capital Lowered Ceva (CEVA) Position as Stock Price Rose

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 10.36 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02M, down from 10.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.36% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 502,826 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc analyzed 37,800 shares as the company's stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 104,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $567.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 47,592 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold CEVA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 93 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 891 were reported by Psagot House. Renaissance Techs Ltd has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). 51,884 are held by Tiaa Cref Management Limited Com. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 10,088 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 23,550 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 7,517 shares stake. Baillie Gifford & Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Moreover, 1492 Cap Management Lc has 0.49% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Invesco has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 79,356 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 15,995 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 27,240 shares. Pdts Prtn Ltd Company stated it has 14,138 shares.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp by 848,800 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $32.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 132,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).