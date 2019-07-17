Redmile Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Xencor (XNCR) by $1.49 Million as Shares Declined; Ativo Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Icon Plc (ICLR) by $487,424

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,521 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82M, up from 104,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $150.74. About 11,900 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32M, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 30,517 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,070 shares to 4,043 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,914 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 511,328 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity invested in 16,289 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 45,400 shares. Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Mngmt holds 1.18% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 325,965 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 18,200 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 41,928 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ecor1 Cap Ltd Com reported 5.9% stake. Us Fincl Bank De has 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 66,200 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv has 0.01% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 3,865 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,751 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has 0.01% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Td Asset Mngmt reported 121,703 shares. 189,783 were reported by Lord Abbett Communication.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 25,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 61,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

