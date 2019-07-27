Redmile Group Has Decreased Icu Med (ICUI) Position by $9.46 Million as Stock Value Declined; Balyasny Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Movado Group (MOV) as Market Valuation Rose

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Movado Group Inc (MOV) by 113.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 13,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,174 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, up from 12,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Movado Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 108,699 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 10.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Net $50.5M-Net $52.8M; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP -FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES AMORTIZATION OF ACQUIRED INTANGIBLE ASSETS FOR FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO OLIVIA BURTON BRAND; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.25; 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Sales $615M-$625M; 12/03/2018 – Movado Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Platts Petrochemical: North American #polypropylene sellers could see 2-cent margin expansions: source #AFPMFull story:… htt; 07/03/2018 – Movado Group, Inc. Establishes Digital Center of Excellence; 29/03/2018 – Movado Raises Dividend to 20c; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP RAISES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $605 MLN TO $615 MLN

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $254.69. About 102,227 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 101,933 shares to 64,503 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold MOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 15.75 million shares or 0.42% more from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teton Advisors Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 63,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 54,736 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). 25,452 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Delta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 6,130 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 9,650 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Prns Lc stated it has 30,045 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 25,551 are held by Voya Ltd Llc. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,616 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 99,473 shares. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 196,400 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 204,869 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Confluence Investment Management Ltd Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 171,153 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scholar Rock Hldg Corp by 289,682 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $38.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial holds 95,478 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cornerstone holds 0% or 7 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation invested 0.92% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 14,870 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy has invested 0.35% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Td Asset Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. 3,776 are owned by Utd Automobile Association. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 30,415 shares. Eulav Asset has 31,500 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Stevens Capital Mgmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,603 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Nuance Limited Liability Co has 29,208 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 14,507 shares.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.34 million for 34.23 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.