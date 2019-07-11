Redmile Group Has Cut Xencor (XNCR) Holding by $1.49 Million; Frontier Capital Management Co Has Lowered Fmc (FMC) Holding by $4.90 Million; Valuation Rose

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32M, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 360,002 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Fmc Corporation (FMC) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 64,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.70M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $81.54. About 661,827 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 09/03/2018 – FMC: EXEC LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO. NAMES; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. FMC’s profit will be $218.54M for 12.28 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Cap owns 22,100 shares. Bessemer invested in 232 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,289 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co. 6,005 are owned by Regions Finance Corporation. Tiaa Cref Limited Com reported 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 7,100 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. State Street Corporation owns 6.69M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs stated it has 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc has invested 0.17% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 55,411 are held by Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited. 704,782 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 457,877 shares.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 34,445 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $58.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc. Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 533,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Novocure Ltd..

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 745,000 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $76.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Allakos Inc.