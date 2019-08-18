Redmile Group Has Cut Position in Xencor (XNCR) by $1.49 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Bailard Has Lifted Position by $318,620

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 179 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,810 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57M, up from 4,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 16/05/2018 – Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. via @cnbctech; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Drops Below Key Level As Loss Accelerates — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32 million, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 350,617 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 142,667 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 2.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virtu Financial Ltd Llc has 859 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 905 shares stake. Dana Invest Advisors reported 0.67% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 8,565 shares. Timber Creek Capital has invested 6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Addison Capital invested in 873 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Df Dent & Incorporated has 2.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 66,453 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd Co holds 1,089 shares. Tanaka Capital Inc holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 604 shares. Wagner Bowman owns 914 shares. Tiger Glob Mgmt Limited Com holds 6.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 704,112 shares. Nomura Asset Limited has invested 2.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,119 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,836 shares to 75,896 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,650 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru Inc has 29,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Gp Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 7,134 shares. Washington-based Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.01% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 505,932 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 65,200 shares in its portfolio. Bailard Incorporated invested in 11,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhenman And Partners Asset Management Ab stated it has 325,965 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Us State Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 297,655 shares. Ecor1 Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.06 million shares. 3.04 million are owned by Redmile Ltd. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 13,204 shares.