Redmile Group Has Cut Its Array Biopharma (ARRY) Stake as Share Price Rose; 10-15 Associates Raised Its Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Position by $354,814 as Share Value Rose

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 10.97M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.46 million, down from 16.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 306,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.82 million, up from 298,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 2.32M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 24/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva Announce Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta Gains Expanded Indication in U.S. for COPD; 27/03/2018 – Sterling falls 0.5 pct vs Swiss franc on Novartis-GSK deal; 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER 4Q OTHER INCOME 841.7M RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Currency and pricing squeeze GlaxoSmithKline as new shingles vaccine shines; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS FOUR OF THE 11 DIRECTORS OF THE JOINT JV BOARD ARE APPOINTED BY NOVARTIS. THEYWILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline PLC ViiV Granted EU Marketing Authoriation for Juluca; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – 19P DIVIDEND DECLARED FOR QUARTER. CONTINUE TO EXPECT 80P FOR FY; 24/04/2018 – GSK,INNOVIVA: FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRELEGY ELLIPTA

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 75,865 shares to 97,053 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,165 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $6.31 million activity. $4.04 million worth of stock was sold by Saccomano Nicholas A on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $115,998 was bought by COX CARRIE SMITH. 110,000 Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares with value of $2.38 million were sold by Squarer Ron. LEFKOFF KYLE also sold $721,074 worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on Wednesday, February 6. Robbins Andrew R sold $4.80 million worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on Wednesday, February 6.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 28,300 shares to 226,013 shares, valued at $19.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 132,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Moody Savings Bank Division invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Grimes And Inc invested in 0.03% or 14,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 17,225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Company has invested 0.11% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 85,645 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru stated it has 401,649 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farallon Cap Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 1.08% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Virtu Fin Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). 23.11M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. 30,069 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Granite Point Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Sectoral Asset Mgmt Inc has 909,968 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.18% or 1.84M shares in its portfolio.

