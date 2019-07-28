Redmile Group Has Cut Holding in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) by $3.68 Million; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Decreased Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding by $482,040

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 4,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 243,184 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.30M, down from 247,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.36M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02M, down from 10.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 512,533 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 42,943 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 93,549 shares. Moreover, Westfield Cap Mngmt Co Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 893,425 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Boothbay Fund Lc owns 36,800 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 65,587 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). The United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 59,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpinvest Prns Bv holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 21,104 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc owns 0.08% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 1.97 million shares. Columbus Circle Investors owns 105,660 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.50 million activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 2.18 million shares to 13.06 million shares, valued at $35.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 593,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 EPS, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 6,774 shares to 81,656 shares, valued at $16.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Glenview Comml Bank Dept has invested 3.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bokf Na holds 0.74% or 297,270 shares. Ohio-based Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Duff Phelps has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Kanawha Limited Liability Corp has 2.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 173,340 shares. Assetmark has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 1.21% or 161,990 shares. Waratah Ltd invested in 0.54% or 48,970 shares. Pinnacle Assoc stated it has 0.49% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wellington Shields Llc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,696 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak has 2,429 shares. Chemical Fincl Bank holds 1.16% or 98,830 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 212,006 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 11,939 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.