Redmile Group Has Boosted Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Position by $18.86 Million; Baidu (BIDU) Position Increased by Cambiar Investors Llc

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 97.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 132,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 269,480 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52 million, up from 136,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 245,365 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 153,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.92 million, up from 865,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 3.03M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assoc Incorporated invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Fjarde Ap holds 14,191 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Strategic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.96% or 31,889 shares. 10,900 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus holds 304 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab stated it has 43,363 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Management Lc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Nomura holds 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 3,393 shares. Fil Ltd owns 805,409 shares. Tealwood Asset has invested 1.89% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 546,800 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. M&T Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 11,108 were reported by Utah Retirement. Twin Tree LP invested in 15,992 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TowerJazz and Lumotive Demonstrate True Solid-State Beam Steering for Automotive LiDAR Systems – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jazz Inks Deal with Codiak to Develop Exosome Therapeutics – Nasdaq” published on January 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Gilead, Jazz, Amdocs, Arch Capital and Legg Mason – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Sleep Drug NDA Awaits FDA Decision – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vapotherm Inc by 235,709 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $18.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 39,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,721 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 52,988 shares to 192,991 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 68,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Baidu Accelerates Commercial Deployment of Internet of Vehicles Solutions with New Partnerships Unveiled at CES Asia – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu, Like Alibaba Stock, Is Falling Into Value Territory – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Foxbusiness.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. iQiyi – Fox Business” with publication date: June 19, 2019.