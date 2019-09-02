Redmile Group Has Boosted Its Stake in Clovis Oncology (CLVS) by $12.08 Million; Paychex (PAYX) Holding Has Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Paychex (PAYX) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 4,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 44,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 40,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 853,537 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 503,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.56 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.28 million, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 1.41M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer in Europe; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA® (RU; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management LP Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 1.2% Position in Clovis Oncology

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Esg by 120,631 shares to 61,334 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 28,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,899 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 24,527 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $37.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.36M shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $279,576 activity.