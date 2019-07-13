Redmile Group Has Boosted By $12.68 Million Its Epizyme (EPZM) Holding; MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Sentiment Is 1.24

MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) investors sentiment is 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is without change, as only 21 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 17 sold and decreased positions in MFS Municipal Income Trust. The investment managers in our database now own: 4.87 million shares, up from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding MFS Municipal Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 9 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

Redmile Group Llc increased Epizyme Inc (EPZM) stake by 15.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc acquired 1.06 million shares as Epizyme Inc (EPZM)’s stock declined 9.05%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 7.69M shares with $95.33 million value, up from 6.64M last quarter. Epizyme Inc now has $1.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 405,437 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 96,741 shares traded or 30.85% up from the average. MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) has risen 4.57% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust for 356,687 shares. Smith Moore & Co. owns 102,989 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Services Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 51,630 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 30,279 shares.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $289.55 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 16.96 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes.

More notable recent MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar This Week – Motley Fool” on April 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar – The Motley Fool” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar for a New Baby – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Updated Epizyme data from tazemetostat Phase 2 trial ‘positive’ – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates Clinical Trial Readouts And IPOs – Benzinga” published on June 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “68 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Epizyme Announces Positive Interim Data on Lead Candidate – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme (EPZM) Shares Surge More Than 100% YTD: Here’s Why? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Capital Limited Liability stated it has 289,404 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Co accumulated 16,401 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 167,842 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gru has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 203,200 shares. Secor Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 20,871 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 246 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 33,385 shares. 10.25 million were reported by Primecap Management Company Ca. Jennison Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 11,661 were reported by Legal And General Gru Plc. Opus Point Prtn Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 50,378 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Whittier Tru has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 69,472 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake.

Redmile Group Llc decreased Pra Health Sciences Inc stake by 20,800 shares to 174,000 valued at $19.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vapotherm Inc stake by 235,709 shares and now owns 1.01 million shares. Cigna Corp New was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Epizyme had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21. Cowen & Co maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) rating on Monday, February 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $18 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $28 target. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer.