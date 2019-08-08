Redmile Group Decreased Position in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by $3.84 Million as Stock Declined; Krensavage Asset Management Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Boosted by $2.83 Million as Share Price Rose

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 226,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, down from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 116,845 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 14,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 193,670 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 million, up from 178,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $185.23. About 1.95 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Ltd invested in 1.24% or 634,724 shares. Granahan Inv Management Ma reported 832,164 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 264,248 shares. Alyeska Ltd Partnership holds 720,848 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% or 50,844 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 5,408 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc holds 1,917 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Consonance Mgmt LP stated it has 2.84% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 2,026 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 33,969 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 15,470 shares. Endurant Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.7% stake. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 292,100 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has 80,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scholar Rock Hldg Corp by 289,682 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $38.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 132,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Penumbra Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corp accumulated 46,174 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 77,096 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Co has invested 0.74% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,340 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Thomasville Comml Bank has invested 0.84% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Da Davidson And has 122,499 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated has 0.96% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Amer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.22% or 308,020 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Limited has 0.22% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Franklin Street Advsr Nc accumulated 0.09% or 3,551 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 1,429 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.51% or 23,098 shares. Hanson Doremus Management holds 0.07% or 1,105 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 0.51% or 3,041 shares.