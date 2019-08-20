Redmile Group Decreased Its Position in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) by $3.68 Million as Share Price Rose; As American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Stock Price Rose, Holder J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 10.36M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02 million, down from 10.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 273,415 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 50,737 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 57,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 438,383 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Water Works (AWK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Water Awarded LEED Platinum Certification for new Corporate Headquarters in Camden, NJ – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate American Water Works Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Illinois American Water’s Cairo District Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Safety – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.19% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 117,443 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt has 135,939 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 7,957 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 759,608 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,219 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hightower Limited Company holds 0.26% or 374,833 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Arga Investment Limited Partnership invested 0.41% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Walleye Trading Limited accumulated 309 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Blackrock accumulated 14.57 million shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 5,773 shares. Hilton Cap, a New York-based fund reported 945 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 2,122 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). James Inc holds 645 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Renaissance Ltd Company holds 79,662 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 378,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Tiverton Asset Ltd has 8,673 shares. 120,954 are owned by Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Victory Cap Inc stated it has 1.97 million shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com owns 60,160 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 683 Ltd Company holds 0.63% or 395,000 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 531,701 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 87,000 shares.

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE), The Stock That Soared 948% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Canada awards multi-billion contract to General Dynamics as election looms – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Steven Cohen Charges Into Chiasma – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 20,513 shares to 477,464 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 336,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Scholar Rock Hldg Corp.