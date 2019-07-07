Redmile Group Decreased Icu Med (ICUI) Stake by $9.46 Million; Share Value Declined; Glenview State Bank Trust Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $306,332; Valuation Rose

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Ryanair Goes All-In on AWS; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP HAS ATTACKED AMAZON OVER RATE IT PAYS POSTAL SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat; 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $251.46. About 63,156 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stockbridge Lc holds 8.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 128,205 shares. Investec Asset Limited holds 226,155 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Com reported 740 shares. Founders Management Limited Company accumulated 0.08% or 128 shares. Altimeter Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,000 shares. Renaissance Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 162 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 4,035 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 2.74% or 501 shares. Thomas White Intll Limited invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Newbrook Advisors LP invested in 4.31% or 29,758 shares. Moneta Group Inc Inc Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Nebraska-based Bridges has invested 2.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 154 were accumulated by Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Magellan Asset holds 0% or 31 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap LP accumulated 8,954 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Shelton Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 10,280 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 1,632 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 2,548 shares. Atlanta Capital L L C has 174,410 shares. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital has 0.04% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.29% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). 5 were reported by Tci Wealth Inc. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Ls Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Partner Invest Management Limited Partnership holds 1.52% or 5,499 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 2,902 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 14,870 shares.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.86 EPS, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.35 million for 33.80 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 25,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 70,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Allakos Inc.