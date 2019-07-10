Redmile Group Decreased Icu Med (ICUI) Stake By $9.46 Million; Noodles & Co (NDLS)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Noodles & Co (NDLS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 44 funds started new or increased positions, while 43 cut down and sold equity positions in Noodles & Co. The funds in our database now possess: 23.72 million shares, down from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Noodles & Co in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 21 Increased: 26 New Position: 18.

Redmile Group Llc decreased Icu Med Inc (ICUI) stake by 43.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as Icu Med Inc (ICUI)’s stock declined 9.94%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 51,721 shares with $12.38M value, down from 91,321 last quarter. Icu Med Inc now has $5.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $247.26. About 76,746 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU

The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 262,270 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS

Analysts await Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. NDLS’s profit will be $2.12 million for 40.65 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Noodles & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $345.29 million. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 3, 2017, the firm operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 42.72% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company for 4.80 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 1.03 million shares or 4.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 1.13% invested in the company for 361,400 shares. The New York-based Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has invested 1.07% in the stock. Timpani Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 306,879 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $363,285 activity. SWINNEY ROBERT S had sold 1,500 shares worth $363,285.

Redmile Group Llc increased Livanova Plc stake by 67,700 shares to 582,687 valued at $56.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) stake by 132,800 shares and now owns 269,480 shares. Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Scout reported 0.16% stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% or 9,309 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bankshares reported 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Blackrock Incorporated has 0.02% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Penn Mgmt reported 47,121 shares. Nuance Lc reported 29,208 shares. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 176,307 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). New York-based Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Smithfield Co holds 0% or 25 shares. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested in 120 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 24,739 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 30 shares.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.34 million for 33.23 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.