Redmile Group Decreased Holding in Xencor (XNCR) by $1.49 Million; Eventide Asset Management Raised Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding by $17.58 Million as Shares Rose

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32M, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 232,813 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 135.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 149,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 259,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $143.28. About 793,699 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 28,300 shares to 226,013 shares, valued at $19.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 132,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 236,899 shares. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Mgmt reported 325,965 shares. Us Bankshares De invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Gsa Ptnrs Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Invesco accumulated 13,994 shares or 0% of the stock. Equitec Specialists Ltd Llc accumulated 10,417 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 19,139 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.17% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 4,404 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 203,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 3,222 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 596,399 shares. Birchview Cap LP holds 0.24% or 12,300 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Bailard holds 11,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se by 101,000 shares to 153,000 shares, valued at $19.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 232,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Management Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 10,997 shares. Moreover, Harvey Capital Mgmt has 1.64% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Qs Ltd Llc holds 5,542 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.23% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Pathstone Family Office Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Eaton Vance has 49,822 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 26,482 shares. 2,407 are owned by Oakworth Cap. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Aurora Inv Counsel invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 113,738 shares. Greenwood Assocs Limited Com holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 48,409 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 2,784 shares.