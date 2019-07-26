Redmile Group Decreased Holding in Xencor (XNCR) by $1.49 Million; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Covington Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32 million, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 274,049 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 11,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 185,858 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 196,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 38.31M shares traded or 36.72% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PLANNING PREMIUM DTV STREAMING PACKAGE FOR ABOUT $80; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 9,584 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,222 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 7,331 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 27,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Birchview Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% or 12,300 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 26,400 shares. 13,994 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Bailard accumulated 11,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 8,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management holds 0.01% or 121,703 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 6,526 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 19,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 95,160 shares.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 244,300 shares to 439,900 shares, valued at $24.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 132,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

