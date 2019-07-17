Redmile Group Decreased Holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by $3.84 Million; Needham Investment Management Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $952,500

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $367.1. About 1.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – IN CONNECTION WITH NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD, CO REMOVED 66 ORDERS FROM BACKLOG; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 17/05/2018 – Russia moves to sell jets to Iran after Trump exit from nuclear deal sinks Boeing’s deals

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 226,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, down from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 29,295 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 16.84% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management reported 5,791 shares. Diversified Trust has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 6,266 are held by Franklin Street Advsr Nc. Brown Advisory Ltd Com stated it has 3,988 shares. St Johns Invest Llc has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 2,849 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Triangle Secs Wealth invested in 0.65% or 3,263 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability owns 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,643 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank has invested 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,608 are held by Gradient Ltd Llc. 100,553 are owned by Point72 Asset Mgmt L P. Maryland Mgmt holds 7,720 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 30,718 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.70 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock or 19,500 shares. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). State Street owns 439,766 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 10,866 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 91,197 shares stake. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 548,556 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has 0.03% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 40,048 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 298,867 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc owns 1.28M shares. 16,485 are held by Amer Intl Gp. Paloma Ptnrs Communication stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allakos Inc by 135,762 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $74.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 70,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Replimune Group Inc.

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.