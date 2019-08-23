Redmile Group Cut Xencor (XNCR) Stake by $1.49 Million as Valuation Rose; Provise Management Group Has Trimmed Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position as Market Value Declined

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 8,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 26,738 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 34,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 1.61 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32M, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $37.93. About 86,810 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baird sees 37% upside in Regeneron in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penumbra Inc by 177,562 shares to 323,170 shares, valued at $47.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 61,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 1.41 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 65,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 297,655 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% or 27,720 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Legal And General Gp Pcl reported 18,973 shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 8,484 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 82,098 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc holds 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 141,619 shares. First Tru LP holds 69,783 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Investors invested 1.31% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa owns 17,388 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,280 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 69,923 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 5,000 shares. California-based Franklin has invested 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Atria Invs Lc owns 9,874 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank Corp invested in 0.39% or 1.09 million shares. Bluemountain Capital owns 144 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Lc holds 100,200 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Lc stated it has 0.08% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Avalon Advsrs Lc holds 0.7% or 447,929 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 1.04 million shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 15,953 shares to 38,015 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 18,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Dividend Growth Stocks To Hold For The Long Run – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Global STEM Survey Shows Growing Interest in STEM Careers But Lack of Encouragement, Especially for Women – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.