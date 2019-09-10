Redmile Group Cut Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Stake by $3.68 Million; Stock Value Rose; Earnest Partners Has Lifted Its Formfactor (FORM) Position by $1.06 Million

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 10.36 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02M, down from 10.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 5.20% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 284,823 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 66,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.42M, up from 4.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 84,342 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 20/04/2018 – DJ FormFactor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORM); 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 30/04/2018 – FormFactor Extends Market Share Gains as Top Supplier of Semiconductor Probe Cards; 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in FormFactor; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.47M are held by Polaris Venture Management V Limited Liability Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,934 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gp stated it has 2.72M shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 39,929 shares. Westfield Cap LP accumulated 893,425 shares or 0.12% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 21,601 shares. Eam Lc has 0.31% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 70,799 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.02% or 458,869 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 33,772 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Republic holds 37,632 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors reported 155,838 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 2,862 shares. 683 Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 395,000 shares.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.35 EPS, down 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.32 million shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $49.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 593,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fate Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for FT596 Off-the-Shelf, iPSC-derived CAR NK Cell Cancer Immunotherapy – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Whole Lot of Corporate Bonds on The Cheap With This Vanguard ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Reaction History: FATE THERAPEUTC, 60.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 6.0% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FATE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mexican president says referendums could decide fate of ex-presidents – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.52 million shares to 628,839 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 5,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 880,745 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Grou (NYSE:RGA).