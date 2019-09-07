Redmile Group Cut Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Holding as Stock Value Rose; S&Co Decreased Its Range Resources (RRC) Holding by $913,506 as Market Value Declined

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $843.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 16.13 million shares traded or 42.97% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 10.36M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02 million, down from 10.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 1.05M shares traded or 40.94% up from the average. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE™; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.35 EPS, down 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allakos Inc by 135,762 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $74.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 65,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by DORMAN MARGARET K on Tuesday, August 27. 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. $97,997 worth of stock was bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 89,188 shares to 553,456 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 167,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 752,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.