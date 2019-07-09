Redmile Group Continues to Hold Stake in Clovis Oncology (CLVS); Columbia Asset Management Lowered Its Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Stake by $483,982

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $264.97. About 87,287 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 503,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.56 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.28 million, up from 4.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 964,689 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC – EC APPROVAL WAS BASED ON DATA FROM TWO MULTICENTER, SINGLE-ARM, OPEN-LABEL CLINICAL TRIALS; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 226,040 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $34.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 183,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,932 shares, and cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management Co has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). 114,460 are owned by Nicholas Invest Limited Partnership. Comerica Fincl Bank has 29,927 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Atwood & Palmer holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 806,465 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Co has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 7,578 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 72,901 shares. Alyeska Lp accumulated 168,107 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Numerixs Tech Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,550 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 933 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Pura Vida Ltd Liability Com invested in 20,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 290,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 19,000 shares to 30,933 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $84.21 million for 40.39 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.89% EPS growth.

