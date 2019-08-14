RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

As Biotechnology businesses, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 28.09 N/A -1.47 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$16.5 is RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 138.44%. Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 164.90%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 19.1%. Comparatively, 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has weaker performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.