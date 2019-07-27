RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 29.12 N/A -1.58 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 136.73% for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. with consensus target price of $16.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -1.91% -12% -10.52% -10.05% 11.92% 38.74% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was less bullish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.