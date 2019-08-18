RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Both RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 27.95 N/A -1.47 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.28 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Trevena Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s upside potential is 140.52% at a $16.5 average target price. Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 296.56% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than RedHill Biopharma Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. About 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was less bullish than Trevena Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.