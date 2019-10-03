RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Both RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 7 0.00 13.16M -1.47 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 36.56M -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 176,644,295.30% 0% 0% Precision BioSciences Inc. 408,491,620.11% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Precision BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s upside potential is 141.13% at a $17 consensus target price. Precision BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 consensus target price and a 219.86% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than RedHill Biopharma Ltd., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.11% and 41.6%. About 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. had bullish trend while Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats RedHill Biopharma Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.