RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 27.73 N/A -1.58 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 310.47 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Geron Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

$16.5 is RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 122.97%. On the other hand, Geron Corporation’s potential upside is 161.19% and its consensus target price is $3.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than RedHill Biopharma Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Geron Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.11% and 32.5%. Insiders held 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -1.91% -12% -10.52% -10.05% 11.92% 38.74% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has weaker performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

Geron Corporation beats RedHill Biopharma Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.