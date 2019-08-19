RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 27.95 N/A -1.47 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has an average target price of $16.5, and a 140.52% upside potential. Axcella Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus target price and a 184.45% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than RedHill Biopharma Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.11% and 0% respectively. 19.1% are RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Axcella Health Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.