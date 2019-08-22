RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 29.72 N/A -1.47 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Analyst Ratings

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and ARCA biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 126.03% and an $16.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.11% and 9.1% respectively. 19.1% are RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.