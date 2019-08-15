RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

We are contrasting RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 26.94 N/A -1.47 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$16.5 is RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 146.27%. On the other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 152.10% and its average price target is $6. The data provided earlier shows that Aptose Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than RedHill Biopharma Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.11% and 35.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 20.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was less bullish than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.