RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 24.13 N/A -1.58 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

Demonstrates RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Analyst Recommendations

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 150.00% for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. with average price target of $16.5. Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 484.31%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares and 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -1.91% -12% -10.52% -10.05% 11.92% 38.74% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 38.74% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.