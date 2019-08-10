RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Reaches $6.80 After 4.00% Down Move; Escalade (ESCA) Shorts Raised By 10.35%

Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) had an increase of 10.35% in short interest. ESCA’s SI was 88,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.35% from 80,200 shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 12 days are for Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)’s short sellers to cover ESCA’s short positions. The SI to Escalade Incorporated’s float is 0.93%. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 4,447 shares traded. Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) has declined 12.65% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ESCA News: 17/05/2018 – Escalade Sells Equity Stake In STIGA Sports Group AB; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – ESCALADE SPORTS ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR STIGA BRAND; 22/04/2018 – DJ Escalade Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESCA); 19/04/2018 – Escalade Sees Sales in Outdoor Categories Improving in 2nd Quarter as Weather Gets Better; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.08 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – IT HAS SOLD IT’S 50% EQUITY SHARE OF STIGA SPORTS GROUP AB, HEADQUARTERED IN SWEDEN; 19/04/2018 Escalade 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN INCREASE OF 200 BPS TO 28.0%; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC ESCA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR

The stock of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 61,094 shares traded. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has declined 24.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical RDHL News: 07/05/2018 – RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Assessed for Primary Endpoint in RHB-104 Phase lll Study for Crohn’s Disease; 09/04/2018 – RedHill: Top-line Results From Confirmatory Phase III Study With TALICIA 1 for H. Pylori Infection Expected in 2H; 09/04/2018 – RedHill Biopharma Provides Semi-Annual Business Update; 14/05/2018 – REDHILL BIOPHARMA SEES RHB-104 TOP-LINE RESULTS IN ABOUT 3 MOS; 26/03/2018 – RedHill Biopharma Announces DDW 2018 Poster of Distinction on Positive Phase Il Results with BEKINDA® for IBS-D; 04/05/2018 – REDHILL BIOPHARMA TO REPORT TALICIA PHASE III TOP-LINE DATA 4Q; 16/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: Navy Informs Community at Red Hill Workshop; 29/05/2018 – RedHill Biopharma Announces New U.S. Patent for its Experimental Ebola Therapy; 30/05/2018 – RedHill Biopharma to Present Positive Phase II Results of BEKINDA® for IBS-D at Digestive Disease Week 2018; 27/03/2018 – REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD RDHL.TA -BEKINDA 24 MG WAS ALSO FOUND TO BE SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED IN TREATMENT OF ACUTE GASTROENTERITIS AND GASTRITISThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $188.52 million company. It was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $6.53 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RDHL worth $7.54 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Escalade, Incorporated shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 1.06% less from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested in 0% or 153,472 shares. Beddow Cap Management Inc holds 2.72% or 443,173 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,257 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 99,151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) or 529,894 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc reported 164,917 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 9,100 shares. 888 are held by Ameritas Prtnrs. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Northern Corp stated it has 122,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 179 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gru invested 0% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Zebra Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,480 shares. Twin Tree Lp owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Want To Invest In Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Escalade Still Needs To Get Cheaper – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty ULTA- 2019 Top Picks’ Mid-Year Update – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The ‘Father Of Value Investing’ Led Me To These 5 Picksâ€¦ – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells sporting goods to retailers, dealers, and wholesalers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $159.67 million. The firm makes, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It has a 8.01 P/E ratio. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, and Cajun Bowfishing brands; table tennis products under the STIGA, Ping-Pong, and Prince brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brands; play systems under the Woodplay and Childlife brands; fitness products under the USWeight, The STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, and PER4M brands; hockey and soccer game tables under the Atomic, American Legend, Redline, and Triumph brands; billiard accessories under the Mizerak, Minnesota Fats, Lucasi, PureX, Rage, and Players brands; darting products under the Unicorn, Accudart, Arachnid, Nodor, and Winmau brands; and outdoor game products under the Zume Games, Pickleball Now, Onix, Viva Sol, and Triumph brands.

Among 2 analysts covering RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RedHill Biopharma had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was upgraded by WBB Securities to “Strong Buy”. The rating was upgraded by WBB Securities on Tuesday, March 12 to “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) rating on Wednesday, February 27. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $16 target.

Analysts await RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 2.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by RedHill Biopharma Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% negative EPS growth.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company has market cap of $188.52 million. The firm promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA , an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S.