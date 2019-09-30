RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Contrasting side by side

Both RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 7 0.00 13.16M -1.47 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 10 -0.15 15.79M -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and resTORbio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and resTORbio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 176,644,295.30% 0% 0% resTORbio Inc. 161,451,942.74% -33% -31%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and resTORbio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 141.48% upside potential and an average price target of $17. On the other hand, resTORbio Inc.’s potential upside is 160.18% and its average price target is $23. Based on the data given earlier, resTORbio Inc. is looking more favorable than RedHill Biopharma Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and resTORbio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.11% and 54.1%. About 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was less bullish than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.