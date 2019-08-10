RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 27.46 N/A -1.47 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Analyst Recommendations

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Kura Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16.5 is RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 142.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 19.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has weaker performance than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Kura Oncology Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.