RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Contrasting side by side

Both RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 27.95 N/A -1.47 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.94 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has an average price target of $16.5, and a 140.52% upside potential. On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 174.73% and its consensus price target is $20. The information presented earlier suggests that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. looks more robust than RedHill Biopharma Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.11% and 35.9% respectively. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 19.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.