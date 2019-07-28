RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 29.12 N/A -1.58 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is $16.5, with potential upside of 136.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 29.11% and 0.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.95% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -1.91% -12% -10.52% -10.05% 11.92% 38.74% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was less bullish than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.