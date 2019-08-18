RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 27.95 N/A -1.47 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 16.97 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Chimerix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Chimerix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 140.52% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16.5. Meanwhile, Chimerix Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 40.00%. Based on the results delivered earlier, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is looking more favorable than Chimerix Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Chimerix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.11% and 76.5%. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 19.1%. Competitively, 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has weaker performance than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Chimerix Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.