RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 7 0.00 13.16M -1.47 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 6 0.05 7.07M -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 176,644,295.30% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 110,657,213.07% -32.6% -31.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 141.48% and an $17 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares and 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.