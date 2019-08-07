Redfin (RDFN) Reaches $19.41 Formed H&S; Kar Auction Services (KAR) Sentiment Is 1.35

Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 178 funds started new or increased positions, while 132 sold and trimmed holdings in Kar Auction Services Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 127.65 million shares, up from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Kar Auction Services Inc in top ten positions increased from 6 to 11 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 87 Increased: 112 New Position: 66.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has declined 25.64% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending.

Among 9 analysts covering Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Redfin Corporation has $30 highest and $1600 lowest target. $22.30’s average target is 14.89% above currents $19.41 stock price. Redfin Corporation had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Compass Point on Thursday, May 9 to “Neutral”. The stock of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. The stock of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 10. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Positive” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. PiperJaffray upgraded Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) rating on Monday, April 1. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $26 target. DA Davidson upgraded Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) on Wednesday, May 22 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. It operates in three divisions: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. It has a 9.85 P/E ratio. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

