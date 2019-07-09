Redfin Corporation (RDFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST)

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin Corporation 18 3.15 N/A -0.81 0.00 TheStreet Inc. 16 0.62 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Redfin Corporation and TheStreet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin Corporation 0.00% -22.6% -14.8% TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 33.6% 21%

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Redfin Corporation. Its rival TheStreet Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Redfin Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TheStreet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Redfin Corporation and TheStreet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 TheStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Redfin Corporation’s consensus price target is $23.4, while its potential upside is 30.80%. Competitively the consensus price target of TheStreet Inc. is $3, which is potential -50.98% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Redfin Corporation appears more favorable than TheStreet Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Redfin Corporation shares and 65.6% of TheStreet Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Redfin Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.4% of TheStreet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redfin Corporation -13.67% -22.21% -4.74% 14.87% -21.4% 20.14% TheStreet Inc. 0.75% -4.01% 7.82% 20.47% 28.9% 16.32%

For the past year Redfin Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than TheStreet Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Redfin Corporation beats TheStreet Inc.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.