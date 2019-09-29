Redfin Corporation (RDFN) and Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Comparison side by side

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin Corporation 17 -3.49 76.92M -0.81 0.00 Leaf Group Ltd. 4 -0.28 15.53M -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Redfin Corporation and Leaf Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin Corporation 444,624,277.46% -22.6% -14.8% Leaf Group Ltd. 351,922,771.87% -41.3% -29.1%

Liquidity

Redfin Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Leaf Group Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Redfin Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leaf Group Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Redfin Corporation and Leaf Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin Corporation 0 4 5 2.56 Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Redfin Corporation is $22.3, with potential upside of 33.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Redfin Corporation and Leaf Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 80.5% respectively. About 3% of Redfin Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.4% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redfin Corporation 0.33% 0.56% -9.26% 5.01% -25.64% 25.28% Leaf Group Ltd. -8.41% -13.84% -27.38% -20.05% -46.26% -10.95%

For the past year Redfin Corporation has 25.28% stronger performance while Leaf Group Ltd. has -10.95% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Redfin Corporation beats Leaf Group Ltd.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.